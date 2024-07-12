Orissa High Court asks CMC to address waterlogging in Cuttack

Hence, even if the pumps run at full capacity, water level will not go down immediately until the drains have discharged water that is already flowing through them. It will take two to three hours in some and about four to five hours in other low-lying locations for the water level to go down after the rain has stopped, the affidavit said.

Taking the affidavit on record, the bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh directed the CMC to file an affidavit stating the identified areas where such waterlogging is taking place and the remedial measures being taken for redressal. The bench fixed July 27 for further consideration of the waterlogging issue.

The court was also informed that control room numbers have been provided to enable the authorities to respond to the waterlogging situations immediately. Due publicity has been given of such facility so that the same can be utilised by the citizens in distress on account of waterlogging in their areas, Commissioner CMC Bijay Kumar Dash, who was present in court, assured.

Accordingly, the bench directed, “A responsible officer shall be kept in charge of such control room/call centre and the record shall be maintained as to the number of calls received and redressed by taking necessary measures.”