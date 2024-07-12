Skilled-in-Odisha drivers land jobs in Japan through recruitment drive

BHUBANESWAR : At least 30 drivers were selected in a recruitment drive conducted by a Japanese delegation and Bengaluru-based NAVIS Human Resources Pvt Ltd at Kharavel Bhavan here on Wednesday, under the Skilled-in-Odisha (SIO) programme.

Around 180 drivers from the state’s Heavy Vehicle Training Center participated in the drive. The drivers hailing from various districts in the state have been selected in the first phase to work in Japan, where they will receive higher salaries with benefits.

Before heading to Japan, the drivers will undergo training programme at Bengaluru that covers Japanese language, culture and regulations. Commerce & Transport department will facilitate the cost of their passports, visas and other expenses of Rs 2.3 lakh each.

Earlier, employment arrangements were made through various companies within the state and across the country. Now, the state has taken a step further to create job opportunities abroad for its drivers.

Commerce and Transport, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said, “Odisha is the first state in the country to create such innovative employment opportunities for its drivers. Good behaviour, zero casualty and safety must be the motto of newly recruited drivers.

The State Transport Authority regularly implements various measures for road safety. To reduce road accidents and enhance driver skills, the department has introduced the SuVahak scheme, under which heavy vehicle training centres at four locations in the state are operating through public-private partnerships.

So far, 4,488 drivers have received heavy vehicle training and 21,964 drivers got refresher training. At least 1,254 drivers have been employed in various companies. Women drivers have also demonstrated their skills in this field. Among others principal secretary Usha Padhee and transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur were present.