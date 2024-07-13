10 newborns evacuated after short-circuit fills private clinic with smoke in Cuttack

CUTTACK: At least 25 patients, including 10 newborns, had to be evacuated from a private clinic in Cuttack city after an electric short circuit led to intense smoke on the third floor of the facility on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at Trisha Child Care in Telenga Bazar under Purighat police limits and the smoke quickly spread.

However, Odisha Fire Service teams quickly responded and with the help of nurses shifted the newborns admitted to the neonatal ICU of the clinic.

Director General of Fire Service Sudhansu Sarangi told The New Indian Express that the 10 newborns were safely evacuated from the clinic to Sishu Bhavan with bags providing oxygen support.

A major challenge after the fire-like situation broke out was to keep the neonatal ventilators running as the DG sets were affected. However, using the battery back-ups, the nurses of the clinic had kept the ventilation systems on.

The clinic authorities said there was no fire in the building but a short circuit in the air-conditioner led to smoke. The clinic had a valid certificate. Sarangi said the smoke triggered by the short-circuit has been brought under control.