Arabinda Padhee talks tough, says violation will attract action

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: No mobile phones will be allowed atop the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, the new chief administrator of Shree Jagannath temple Arabinda Padhee said on Friday.

As the row over falling of Lord Balabhadra on ‘charamala’ during Adapa Bije Pahandi rituals continues to rage, Padhee said any act of indiscipline on the chariots or during the rituals will be dealt with strictly. Overcrowding of the three chariots - Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandighosha - will be prevented by allowing only designated servitors on the chariots during Bahuda, Niladri Bije and other rituals.

Padhee said no servitor is allowed to stand in front of the deities on chariots and warned of legal action as per temple laws against those violating the directive. Only servitors responsible for conducting rituals, officials and temple security staff will be allowed on the chariots.

He appealed the servitors to perform their respective assignments on time as any deviation from the schedule will only bring disrepute to the culture of the temple and the festival. The 1996-batch IAS officer said the temple administration is totally focussed on smooth conduct of the remaining rituals of the Trinity with cooperation of the sevayats.

“We have had a round of preliminary talks with members of all the nijogs related to the Rath Yatra. We will ensure that no one and nothing brings a bad name to the Jagannath culture,” he said. Earlier, Padhee offered prayers and pulled one of the chariots for Dakshina Moda, apologised to Lord Balabhadra for the unfortunate incident during pahandi to Adapa Mandap on July 9. He discussed the schedule of the festival with officials and servitors.

“The temple administration will take all necessary measures and the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be followed to pevent recurrence of any such event during the upcoming rituals,” Padhee said.

While the Babuda Yatra (return journey from Gundicha temple to Srimandir) of the Trinity is scheduled on July 15, Suna Besha and Niladri Bije of the deities will be conducted on July 17 and 19 respectively.

“Let us wait for the three-member committee report and then take necessary steps to avoid recurrence of such incident, he said referring to the fall of Lord Balabhadra on charamala.

Padhee was appointed as the chief administrator of the temple on Thursday. During his previous tenure as chief administrator from 2012 to 2014, he successfully supervised conduct of three Rath Yatras and laid groundwork for the 2015 Nabakalebar ritual of the deities.