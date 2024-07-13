Aspirations of the people will reflect in budget: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will make an effort to reflect the aspirations of people in the budget for 2024-25, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday.

Presiding over the pre-budget consultation meeting at Lok Seba Bhavan here, Majhi said the budget will help in building a new Odisha. “As a people’s government, importance has been given to their opinion since the beginning and accordingly, feedback from the people were sought,” he said adding, the government has received 12,000 suggestions on budget 2024-25 which is six times more than the proposals received for 2023-24.

The chief minister who holds the Finance portfolio will place the budget in the Assembly on July 25. He said such huge participation from the people in budget preparation is an encouraging sign. “The meeting was attended by over 150 people from different fields and representatives from various sectors. We have received 26 valuable suggestions in writing and will try to incorporate those in the budget,” he added.

Three former Finance ministers Prafulla Chandra Ghadai, Sashi Bhusan Behera and Panchanan Kanungo who participated in the discussion, said there should be continuity in the implementation of state government schemes. As the state government is going to implement many new schemes, the base of revenue resources should be widened, they added.

Kanungo said there are reports that the state government is going to close down several schemes of the previous government. “But the repercussions should be studied before taking any such decision,” he said.

Referring to the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), he said the state government should make a study of how closure of the BSKY would affect the beneficiaries and whether all of them can be covered under Ayushman Bharat.

Deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and representatives of related fields attended the meeting.