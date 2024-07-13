Balasore, Bhadrak are mule bank account hotspots of Odisha, finds SBI

BHUBANESWAR: After emerging from the chit fund scam, Balasore and Bhadrak have now turned major hotspots of mule bank accounts used by cyber fraudsters to dupe people of lakhs of rupees everyday, a State Bank of India (SBI) investigation has found.

Investigation into recent cyber crimes revealed scamsters based out of China are using mule bank accounts opened in the name of Indian citizens to transfer crores of rupees out of the country. To check such fraudulent activities, the SBI started a process to identify the hotspots across the country where mule bank accounts are being opened by cyber fraudsters. In Odisha, the bank has identified Balasore and Bhadrak as the hotspots.

Speaking at an event organised by Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) via virtual mode on Friday, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said SBI is identifying mule accounts and all the banks should be asked to take preventive measures to curb this menace.

“The MHA should ask banks to examine suspicious activities like opening of several corporate or current accounts in a particular area in a very short period. They should examine the annual turnover of a company before opening a corporate account in its name and also monitor high value transactions taking place through the accounts,” said Panda.

He also said that banks should be instructed to remain vigilant when a person’s documents are submitted on different occasions to open multiple corporate accounts.

Explaining about the racket, Panda said Chinese operators are offering commission to people to open mule bank accounts. “Such accounts are being used to transfer money obtained from cheating people through various frauds. It has been established that Chinese nationals are taking out the money from these accounts and buying cryptocurrencies,” he said.

The racket has five layers starting from Chinese operators at the top, their agents in India who are receiving AFK files from them through which information can be obtained from a mobile phone remotely, and fraudsters sharing the details of mule bank accounts. The racket also consists of the people facilitating the opening of mule bank accounts and then there are individuals in whose names such accounts are opened, police said.

The account holders, however, have no clue about the real motive of the cyber fraudsters. They are told that the money generated through different gaming applications will be transferred into their accounts. In return, they are provided with some commission.

In a recent case detected by Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station here, five scamsters hailing from Karnataka, Tripura and Assam were arrested and it was ascertained that they had opened at least 173 mule accounts to receive the ill-gotten money.