Cong gheraoes NHAI office over flyover sink, demands action against contractor

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Friday gheraoed the NHAI regional office seeking a high-level inquiry into the flyover sink near Dumduma on July 8.

Activists of students and youth Congress led by NSUI president Yasir Nawaz and others staged protest in front of the NHAI office at Jayadev Vihar seeking stern action against those responsible for the flyover sink incident. They also demanded blacklisting of the contractor who carried out the flyover work for the ‘poor quality of construction’.

Nawaz alleged the flyover sink has created fear among the commuters. While questioning the silence of the BJP government and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on the matter, he said, “The BJP who talks about Odia Asmita (Odia Pride) must answer why no Odia contractor was awarded the work. It should also explain how many Odia people are working in the AIPL, the contract agency.”

Party leader Sonali Sahoo alleged that the Khandagiri flyover was opened for public in 2021 and has been repaired at least 25 times in just three years. Targeting MP Aparajita, she said, “If she releases report card before election to take credit for NH work, she should also take the blame for the poor quality of construction of these flyovers in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. The MP should seek unconditional apology from people of the city and must ensure that the contractor concerned is blacklisted.”

A sink had formed on NH -16 flyover near Dumduma, which was opened six months back, on July 8. A goods van got stuck in the sink after it was formed. Following the incident, BJD leader and mayor Sulochana Das had also sought technical inspection of the flyovers in the city over safety concerns.

The NHAI which attributed waterlogging to be the main cause of the flyover sink has asked all its project directors in the state to carry out regular inspection of the flyovers to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.