Dengue breeding found in 15 per cent households of Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Even as dengue has started spreading its tentacles, spike in detection of active breeding sources of Aedes mosquito on residential premises from various localities in the city has come up as a new challenge.

Sources in the Public Health Directorate said Aedes mosquito breeding has been detected in around 15 per cent households in affected areas during the door-to-door surveillance conducted by health workers in July. In the previous months, this was in the range of only 1 to 5 per cent of the total households covered, sources said.

“Around 4 to 5 cases of dengue were found from Dharma Vihar area of Khandagiri last week. As per our surveillance report, active breeding spots were identified in many households in the locality, especially those having stagnant water in cattle sheds and gardens etc,” said an urban public health official adding, the breeding range had never crossed 4.5 per cent of the households surveyed between January and June.

The health official said people need to exercise adequate caution as 50 per cent of the total 4,000 households covered in the surveillance in this period have potential breeding source. Additional district urban public health officer (ADUPHO) Dr Nilamani Senapati said as on July 10, the city reported 83 cases of dengue. “A total 36 dengue cases have been reported in July so far with the daily count remaining in the range of 3 to 4,” he said.

Senapati, however, assured the situation in Bhubaneswar is so far under control. “The city had detected over 500 dengue cases in July last year,” he said.

While BMC has launched dry day drive to raise awareness among public, sources said the Health department has asked it to expedite source reduction drive in public places including market areas to deal with the menace effectively. “The households are also required to observe dry day once or twice every week to prevent breeding of dengue larvae on their premises,” the ADUPHO said.

