Drive to sensitise women on cervical cancer held in Odisha's Burla

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to sensitise women on the importance of early detection and vaccination for battling cervical cancer, the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Odisha on Friday organised an awareness-cum-vaccination drive at Urban Health Training Centre (UHTC) in Goudapali, Burla.

The camp saw participation of 50 young lady doctors, who received critical education on cervical cancer and vaccinations to prevent the disease. The initiative was part of IPHA Odisha’s ongoing efforts to promote public health awareness and preventive measures within the community. General secretary IPHA, Odisha, Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra said, “Cervical cancer is one of the leading cancers among women. Every day, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla receives one to two cases. While early detection is the key to combat the disease, patients often come for diagnosis at a very advanced stage after which the cure becomes difficult. At early stage it can be treated through surgery.”

The cost of vaccination was quite high at one point restricting many from getting it. However, it has now been subsidised to some extent.

Vaccination can prevent the growth of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in the cervix area of women, the main culprit of cervical cancer. Reportedly, the cost of the vaccine earlier was `4,000 which came up to `12,000 for three doses. Now, through the Serum Institute of India and the SHG scheme, the price has come down to `1,600 per dose, which comes to `4,800 for one course of vaccination.

During the vaccination drive on Friday, as many as 50 female doctors in the age group of 23-28 were vaccinated by the Indian Public Health Association at Goudpali, Urban Health Training Centre in Burla.

The female doctors, after their vaccination, will educate other women in their surroundings. In earlier campaigns for prevention of cervical cancer, 160 women were vaccinated, where 120 were from the medical field and the remaining 40 from non-medical field who showed interest in vaccination after being educated by their acquaintances from medical background.