Koraput municipality on toes to check dengue spread

JEYPORE: In the wake of monsoon rains, Koraput municipality authorities have ramped up efforts to prevent spread of dengue in different localities.

A drive has been launched to clean drains and garbage from different streets which may turn into breeding ground for mosquitoes. Besides, steps are being taken to prevent waterlogging in municipality areas.

Mosquito control measures including fogging and spraying of larvicide are being carried out in different localities. Swachh sathis and sanitation staff of the municipality have been engaged for the purpose.

Chairperson of Koraput municipality Lalat Ranjan Sethi said all measures are being taken to prevent the spread of dengue in urban areas. Special awareness programmes are also being carried out by the municipality staff, councillors and Swachh sathis to educate people about the importance of cleanliness and sanitation to ensure a mosquito-free environment.

At least 14 dengue cases were detected in Koraput district from January to June this year. The health staff have collected blood samples from 1,544 people during the period.

District public information officer, Health Muktikanta Khatua said of the 14 dengue patients, nine were migrants who came to Koraput from other districts. Most of the cases were found in the urban areas of Koraput.

Sources said this year, four dengue cases have been detected in the municipality areas.

Sector-14 in Sundargarh’s Rourkela emerges as a hotspot

With Sector-14 in the captive township of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) emerging as a hotspot for dengue cases, the health administration has launched preventive measures to curb the spread of the vector-borne disease in the area. Acting collector of Sundargarh Ashutosh Kulkarni said majority of the dengue cases have been reported from Sector-14. Sanitation staff of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) were sent to the affected areas. Necessary preventive measures have been initiated along with treatment of dengue patients. A health team also visited the hotspot on Friday to take stock of the situation. RN Pali MLA DC Tanty too visited the affected areas and met patients at the dengue ward of the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital. Reliable sources said the number of dengue positive cases in Sundargarh district has gone up to 64. Rourkela accounts for 57 cases of which 49 have been reported from RSP’s territorial jurisdiction. Sector-14 alone has reported around 44 cases with the A and B blocks being the most affected due to presence of many abandoned quarters, accumulation of stagnant water and growth of wild vegetation.