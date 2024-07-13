Lady DSP assigned to investigate gang-rape linked to ganja trade dispute in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam police has entrusted a lady DSP with the investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a 30-year-old woman at Kabisuryanagar here three days days back.

The survivor, a resident of Buguda, was found by police near a hill on the outskirts of Khairapalli village in a serious condition on Wednesday. During investigation, police came to know that the woman was gang-raped by her rival group over ganja trade dispute.

Sources said the woman was reportedly involved in ganja trade and had developed enmity with other cannabis peddlers of the area. She also used to pass information about the illegal trade to police. In the recent past, police nabbed four members of her rival group on basis of her information and seized ganja from their possession.

After their release from jail, the woman’s rivals hatched a plan to settle scores with her. They asked her to come to Khairapalli to receive some money which she was supposed to get from the ganja trade.

Accordingly on Tuesday, the woman along with her associate reached Khairapalli on a motorcycle. But as per their plan, her rivals took the duo to a nearby hill and thrashed them. Later, they released her associate but kept the woman hostage in the night and gang-raped her.

The next day, they left the injured woman at the place and fled. On being informed by locals, police rescued the woman, conducted her medical examination and registered a case in this connection.

Basing on the statement of the woman, police on Thursday arrested Santosh Nahak (36), Rajendra Pradhan (26), Tulu Pradhan (25), Subha Muni(19) and Alok Mallik (23) for their involvement in the crime. The five accused were produced in court.

Meanwhile, police said the lady DSP would meet the survivor, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital, to record her statement and ascertain the exact reason behind the gang-rape.