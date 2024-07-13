Now, ex-min Nrusingha blames conspiracy for BJD’s poll loss

BHUBANESWAR: The rumblings within the BJD following the shock defeat in the recent elections has begun to intensify with another senior leader and former minister Nrusingha Charan Sahu alleging on Friday that the regional party lost the polls due to internal conspiracy.

Sahu told mediapersons that it was BJD versus BJD in many constituencies because of which the BJP won. At many places, it was seen that BJD people were trying to defeat party candidates instead of working to increase their votes, he said.

The former minister said though this was not the only reason, it was a major factor. After remaining in power for so many years, BJD leaders had also become overconfident, complacent and lazy which led to their defeat, he added.

Earlier, former MLA from Paradip, Sambit Routray had alleged that internal conspiracy led to the defeat of party president Naveen Patnaik in the Kantabanji Assembly constituency. At several other places BJD candidates lost because of non-cooperation and conspiracy by leaders belonging to the party.

While these two leaders did not name the conspirators, former Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Pravat Biswal had directly blamed party’s star campaigner VK Pandian and former organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das for the debacle in the election. Several senior leaders including Sashi Bhusan Behera and Prafulla Samal had stated that non-involvement of senior leaders in campaign led to defeat.