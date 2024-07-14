CM Mohan Majhi exhorts passing out SIs to render selfless service to people with integrity

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday exhorted people in uniformed services to work selflessly for the people, society and the country.
Taking the ceremonial salute at the passing out parade of armed police sub-inspectors at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy here, the chief minister said those who join uniformed services have to make a lot of sacrifice in their personal life. Their uniform symbolises dedication in the service of the nation. A policeman needs to be well-behaved, polite and gentle while dealing with citizens.
Congratulating 113 armed sub-inspectors who successfully completed their training programme and will join duty soon, Majhi said the parents and family members of these trained police officers deserve respect and admiration as they have allowed their children to serve the people and the state.
“Police training teaches you ethics, integrity, commitment, compassion and sensitivity towards human society. I expect from all of you to transform yourselves as hardworking professional police officers,” Majhi said.
Paying tributes to the martyred police personnel in the line of duty, the chief minister said, “You all have to be mentally prepared to accept tougher challenges from now onwards. The special operation group of the state police is considered one of the best and most advanced security force in the country to fight against the Maoists. The skills of these officers will make the Odisha police more proud in the anti-Maoist operations,” Majhi said.
Highlighting the success achieved so far by the state police in containing the Left-wing extremism, the chief minister said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha police has been successfully demonstrating its combat ability. “Though Maoist activities and their influence have been restricted to a great extent, there are still challenges. I am confident that the police forces will lead the fight against Maoists to a logical conclusion with the strength of their efficiency and make our state free from Naxals,” he added.
He assured to expedite police modernisation and reforms and address the shortage of manpower in the department.
Director General of Police Arun Kumar Sarangi was present.