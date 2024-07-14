CM Mohan Majhi exhorts passing out SIs to render selfless service to people with integrity

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday exhorted people in uniformed services to work selflessly for the people, society and the country.

Taking the ceremonial salute at the passing out parade of armed police sub-inspectors at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy here, the chief minister said those who join uniformed services have to make a lot of sacrifice in their personal life. Their uniform symbolises dedication in the service of the nation. A policeman needs to be well-behaved, polite and gentle while dealing with citizens.

Congratulating 113 armed sub-inspectors who successfully completed their training programme and will join duty soon, Majhi said the parents and family members of these trained police officers deserve respect and admiration as they have allowed their children to serve the people and the state.

“Police training teaches you ethics, integrity, commitment, compassion and sensitivity towards human society. I expect from all of you to transform yourselves as hardworking professional police officers,” Majhi said.