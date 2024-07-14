IISER, Berhampur university take green pledge

BERHAMPUR: Two premier educational institutions of Ganjam- the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Berhampur university have taken the green pledge committing to plant thousands of saplings on their campuses this year.

IISER director Ashok Kumar Ganguli said the institute’s campus has 70 acre of natural forest and the area under green cover would be enhanced to 130 acre in phases. The institute, located at Loudigaon, around 10 km from Berhampur city, is spread over 200 acre of land. The students and faculty of the institute, during observation of Van Mahotsav, in association of Odisha Environment Society (OES), in the first week of July were asked to plant at least one sapling on the campus.

“Around 1,000 students, 50 faculty and 130 non-teaching staff would plant at least one sapling this year inside the campus. Last year, we had planted around 5,000 saplings and this year, we are planning to plant 10,000. We have already launched this year’s plantation programme. During the next five years, we will plant more than 50,000 trees within the campus,” said Ganguli. President of OES, Prof SN Patra said the society would help the institute achieve its plantation target this year.

Similarly, Berhampur university has decided to set up two garden within its campus with the objective of preserving endangered plant species and promoting medicinal plants. Vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash said the primary objective of the exclusive gardens is to safeguard the endangered plant species and cultivate medicinal plants for research in Botany. She emphasised the educational benefits of the gardens students and researchers who will have access to a diverse array of plant species.

Assistant professor of Botany, Padmalochan Hembram said the proposed gardens would come up over around an acre.