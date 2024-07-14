Odisha: Villagers oppose Centre’s proposed ESZ around Bhitarkanika national park

KENDRAPARA: Several people residing in rural areas near Bhitarkanika national park are opposing the Centre’s recent draft notification for an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) covering 205 villages with a population of around 2.75 lakh around the park and Gahirmatha marine sanctuary stating it would adversely affect infrastructure development projects in the region.

“The proposed ESZ would threaten the existence of people living near Bhitarkanika and its nearby areas. The ESZ will also completely stall development work in the villages,” sarpanch of Satabhaya gram panchayat, Prasan Parida. Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo said he will write to the Union government soon to exclude all the 205 villages from the ESZ . “We are determined to preserve the ecosystem of Bhitarkanika but the ESZ must be confined to only the park and Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. The Forest department should organise gram sabhas in the villages to seek the residents’ opinion on the ESZ.”

The plan to create an ESZ around Bhitarkanika has also come under fire from many social organisations and human right activists who alleged that the Union government violated the Forest Rights Act and others laws by issuing a draft notification on the ESZ.

“Several people eke out a living with shrimp farming in their villages. But the proposed ESZ prohibits any shrimp farming within 8.5 km of Bhitarkanika. Owing to such restriction, we have decided to oppose the move of the government to include our village under the ESZ,” said Mahendra Swain, a shrimp farmer of Iswaripur.