Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar reopens after four years, panel breaks locks to enter

BHUBANESWAR: Four decades after it was opened for the last time, the Bhitara Bhandar or inner chamber of Shree Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar was finally reopened by the 11-member expert committee on Sunday. The committee members, however, had to break the locks to enter the chamber.

Justice Biswanath Rath, who heads the panel to supervise inventorisation and conservation of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar, said there were three locks in the inner chamber of which only one was sealed. Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said as the three locks could not be opened with the available two keys, they had to be broken.

"We went inside the Bhitara Bhandar and saw that the jewels, ornaments and other valuables have been stored in almirahs and chests," Padhee said, without commenting on the structural condition of the chamber.

Before entering the temple for Ratna Bhandar opening, the committee members visited the Gundicha temple and offered prayers to the Trinity, who are on their annual sojourn to their aunt's house. Their entry into the treasury at the auspicious time of 1.28 pm was marked by all attached rituals.

The team was accompanied by a unit of ODRAF personnel equipped with flashlights, cutting tools and other gadgets, three snake helpline members and other support staff. A four-layer security cordon was laid and devotees were prohibited from entering the temple at the time. Servitors engaged in other temples located on the premises though were allowed to perform rituals of the deities.