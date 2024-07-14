Tourism to be developed in rural areas of Odisha: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida

NIMAPARA: The BJP government in Odisha is committed to develop rural tourism in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

Undertaking a 21 km long padayatra from Nimapara to Kakatpur, she said funds will be sanctioned for development of Maa Mangala temple. Besides, shrines like Barehi and Somanath along with the road from Nimapara to Astaranga and Konark will be developed. While villagers will be made aware of monuments in the region, products of SHGs will be put up for display and sale in villages.

Parida was given warm welcome by locals on the route. She also received memorandums from people comprising their demands. Parida said ministers of the state will undertake padayatras at different places from July 18. Tourism officials have been instructed to survey villages in Nimapara, Kakatpur and Astaranga for development of rural tourism, she added.