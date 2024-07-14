Two Nigerians among three held for duping Odisha businessman

BHUBANESWAR: Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested three persons including a woman and two Nigerian nationals for their alleged involvement in duping a businessman of over Rs 2 crore.

The accused identified as Christoper Chizobam, Nnamdi Stanley, both Nigerians, and Arti Gautam were arrested from New Delhi and brought to Odisha on Saturday evening.

As per sources, the businessman based out of Bhubaneswar filed a complaint with the agency alleging a scamster, posing as a former IAS officer of Odisha cadre, contacted him on Facebook last year claiming he worked with the World Bank at Washington DC.

As their interaction moved to WhatsApp and emails, the scamster allegedly lured the victim to invest in supply of saffron to World Bank with the promise of receiving high returns. He reportedly asked the victim to send an email to the international financial institution expressing his interest to supply saffron for one of its projects. The accused then introduced the businessman with his associate by claiming he was the marketing agent of the farmers cultivating saffron in the country.