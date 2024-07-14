Unrest over home guard’s death in road mishap in Odisha

PARADIP: In a tragic incident, a home guard working at Paradip Lock police station was killed by a truck carrying iron ore on Friday while attempting to stop the vehicle for breaking the queue at Do Chaki on the Paradip Chandikhole National Highway.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Pradhan, 52, from Balidiha.

Sources said nearly six police personnel were on duty at Do Chaki on the Paradip Chandikhole NH on Friday night. Around 3 am on the fateful night, the iron ore-laden truck coming from Chandikhole to Paradip port to unload its cargo, bypassed the queue. When Pradhan attempted to stop the truck for inspection, the driver allegedly rammed into him to avoid being checked and fled the scene.

Numerous trucks transport iron ore and coal to Paradip port, and wait in a queue stretching 35 km from Paradip to Marashgai in Kendrapara district. Some truck drivers wait five to seven days due to traffic congestion, while others forcibly bypass the queues, enabling them to unload within two to three days.