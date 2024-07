BERHAMPUR : In a tragic incident, 10 children sustained serious burn injuries after being electrocuted during an event near a temple at Phasiguda village in Digapahandi of Ganjam district on Sunday.

Sources said the children were attending a play organised to inaugurate the temple when they came in contact with a live electric wire. The play was disrupted by sudden rain, which caused a short circuit in the power supply. Unfortunately the children, aged between seven and 12 years, were standing near the stage when the mishap occurred.

People present near the stage disconnected the power supply. The injured children were rushed to Digapahandi CHC, and four of the critically injured were later shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur for further treatment.

Digapahandi police visited the spot to initiate an investigation into the incident.