Ahead of Trinity’s return, devotees flock Gundicha

PURI : Stage is set for Bahuda Yatra, the return car festival, of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on Monday. All three chariots have been turned south (dakshin moda) and parked at Saradha Bali in front of the Nakachana Dwar (exit gate) of the Gundicha Temple.

As per schedule, on Monday morning, the deities will be escorted out in Goti Pahandi from the sanctum sanctorum of the Gundicha Temple after observance of Mangala Arati at 4 am, followed by Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Rosa Homa, Abakash, and Surya Puja.

The deities will then be offered Gopal Bhog at 5.45 am and dressed up. The Daita servitors will spend over four hours preparing the deities by fixing Chhenapatta, Kusumi, and Bahutakanta (body armours) to withstand the stress of the Pahandi procession, which will be completed by 11.30 am.

Pahandi will begin at noon and finish by 2.30 pm. Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb will perform Chherapahanra from approximately 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Chariot pulling is expected to start at 4 pm, beginning with the Taladhwaja of Balabhadra, followed by Darpadalan of Devi Subhadra, and then Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath.

Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee emphasised on the timely performance of rituals. Collector Sidharth Shankar Swain, SP Pinak Mishra, and other senior police officers are overseeing the arrangements for Bahuda Yatra.

As per the temple schedule, after BahudaYatra, Sunabesha will take place on July 17, Adharpana on July 18, and Niladri Bije, the return of the deities to the sanctum sanctorum on July 19.

Sandhya darshan at Mausimaa temple

On Sunday, thousands of devotees thronged Gundicha Temple to witness the Trinity on the Ratna Simhasan at Adap Mandap and partake Mahaprasad on the auspicious day of Navami. It is believed that those who see Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra on the Ratna Simhasan and consume Mahaprasad attain salvation. The Supakaras (cooks) and their support staff were busy in the Gundicha Temple kitchen preparing large quantities of Mahaprasad for offering to the deities. Over a lakh devotees feasted on Mahaprasad, with prices skyrocketing due to high demand. Early on Sunday morning, a long queue of devotees was seen between the barricades leading to the Gundicha Temple entry gate. As the temple administration had announced the closure of Sandhya Darshan by 5 pm, devotees preferred to have an early darshan of the deities.