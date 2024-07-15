Bhitara Bhandar of Srimandir treasury opens after four decades, locks cut for entry

BHUBANESWAR/PURI : Four decades after it was opened for the last time, the Bhitara Bhandar or inner chamber of Shree Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar was finally reopened by the 11-member expert committee on Sunday. The committee members, however, had to break the locks to enter the chamber.

Justice Biswanath Rath, who heads the panel to supervise inventorisation and conservation of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar, said there were three locks in the inner chamber of which only one was sealed.

Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said as the three locks could not be opened with the available two keys, they had to be broken. “We went inside the Bhitara Bhandar and saw that the jewels, ornaments and other valuables have been stored in almirahs and chests,” Padhee said, without commenting on the structural condition of the chamber.

Before entering the temple for Ratna Bhandar opening, the committee members visited the Gundicha temple and offered prayers to the Trinity, who are on their annual sojourn to their aunt’s house. Their entry into the treasury at the auspicious time of 1.28 pm was marked by all attached rituals. The team was accompanied by a unit of ODRAF personnel equipped with flashlights, cutting tools and other gadgets, three snake helpline members and other support staff. A four-layer security cordon was laid and devotees were prohibited from entering the temple at the time.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to X and said, “Today, after 46 years, as per your (Lord Jagannath’s) will, the Ratna Bhandar has been opened with a greater purpose.”

Jewels and ornaments of Bhitara Bhandar to be shifted to strongroom, says Padhee

“I strongly believe that this work will be successful,” he said.

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan also visited the temple at 2.30 pm to take stock of the arrangements. After the team came out, Padhee said, the jewels and ornaments of Bhitara Bhandar will be shifted to the temple’s Khata Seja Ghara, which has been designated as the temporary strongroom for keeping the valuables of the inner chamber. “Since shifting of the valuables needs a lot of time, it will be done another day. As per the procedure, shifting of all the valuables of the Bhitara Bhandar has to be done in its entirety and we did not have that much time today,” he said and added, the chamber was locked with two locks and the keys handed over to the district collector to be deposited in the Puri district treasury.

Justice Rath said since Bahuda, Suna Besha and other rituals of the Trinity are scheduled from Monday, the expert team and managing committee will meet again after 7-8 days to fix the next date for opening the Bhitara Bhandar and shifting the valuables.

Before entering the Bhitara Bhandar, the team opened the locks of the Bahara Bhandar or outer chamber and all the ornaments of the Trinity were shifted to Changada Ghara and Phula Ghara - the two designated strongrooms. “The shifting of valuables to the temporary strongrooms was done in presence of magistrate and all members of the expert committee. These strongrooms were also locked and the keys handed over to Gajapati, temple administration and Bhandar Mekap,” Padhee said.

The entire process took almost three hours and was video-recorded. CCTVs and lights have been installed in all the three strongrooms. The valuables were kept in six wooden chests with bronze coating. The temple administration has placed order for 15 chests and the remaining ones will be brought to the temple subsequently, he said.