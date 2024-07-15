BJP’s executive committee meet in Puri on July 19

BHUBANESWAR : After forming its maiden government in Odisha, the ruling BJP is going to hold its first state executive committee meeting at Puri for two days on July 19 and 20.

The party, which created history by winning 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in the recent general elections, is most likely to take a review of the Assembly segments where BJP candidates lost by a slender margin, at the meeting. Amid allegations of poor selection of candidates and sale of party tickets in some constituencies, the meeting will be the right forum for committee members to express their sentiments.

“Fulfilling the promises made in the election manifesto is the top-most priority of the party. Successful implementation of all promises will not be possible without active support of the party workers. As the government has made an action plan for the first 100 days, a target will be fixed for the party workers to achieve the goal,” said a senior state functionary of the BJP.

Though agenda for the meeting has not been prepared yet, the party in all possibility may pass three resolutions. In the first resolution, BJP will express its gratitude to the people of Odisha for reposing their faith in the party by electing it to form the government and helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return to power for the third consecutive term.

In the second resolution, the party will convey its gratitude to the prime minister for his rigorous election campaign in Odisha which helped turn the tide against the BJD and convince people that BJP will provide a better government and make Odisha a number one state.

In the third resolution, the party will congratulate Modi for his historic victory and forming government at the Centre for the third time.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the meeting to be chaired by party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal. The party is waiting for a confirmation from the office of Singh who was recently admitted in AIIMS, Delhi for some back-related problem.

The upcoming event will be like an extended executive meeting as all elected MPs, MLAs, zilla parishad members and district functionaries will attend in large numbers, said sources.