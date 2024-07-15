MHA asks Odisha government to conduct fire safety audits in all hospitals

BHUBANESWAR : The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Odisha government to expeditiously conduct fire safety audits of all the hospitals and nursing homes in order to prevent fire mishaps in the future.

The direction came in the wake of recent unfortunate fire incidents in Rajkot and Delhi, which resulted in large-scale fatalities. On Saturday too, fire erupted in a private hospital in Cuttack forcing evacuation of 45 patients including newborns.

Stressing that the audit is specially important for hospitals and nursing homes having multiple electrical appliances, director general (DG) of fire services, civil defence and home guards Vivek Srivastava has asked the chief secretary to constitute a joint task force comprising health officials, fire services officials and electrical inspector.

An analysis of the recent fire incidents in hospitals and nursing homes in the country has revealed that many of the fire mishaps are taking place in smaller establishments, which do not require a no-objection certificate from the Fire department. Close to 70 per cent of all fire incidents are attributable to electrical reasons.

Srivastava has suggested that a committee under the police commissioner in cities and the district magistrate in the districts be constituted, with officers from the Health department, fire services, and the electrical inspector as members. While the Health department will provide a list of all hospitals and nursing homes, a joint team of fire services personnel and the electrical inspector will go and audit those establishments regarding their fire and electrical safety.

“The focus of the exercise is to ensure compliance of essential fire safety guidelines. In case of grave shortcomings, the state can withdraw their licenses,” the DG said in the letter to the chief secretary.