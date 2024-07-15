MLA wants restoration of Rourkela OSHB office

ROURKELA : RN Pali MLA Durga Charan Tanti has urged the state government to fulfil the long-standing demand of restoring the sub-divisional office of Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) at Rourkela. The BJP legislator has also sought effective implementation of the housing schemes of OSHB in the city.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday, Tanti highlighted the importance of Rourkela as an industrial and economic hub and explained about the suffering of people with the growing housing crisis and the dire straits of the local OSHB office.

Sources said under the jurisdiction of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), the city currently faces acute shortage of land. The shortage has made the land cost beyond the reach of even the upper middle-class to own a house in Rourkela. Worsening the prevailing housing crisis, the OSHB has not come up with any housing project in Rourkela in the recent decades.

The MLA noted that while the OSHB has built around 20,000 housing units at Bhubaneswar, the board constructed only around 6,000 houses in Rourkela, that too several decades back.

He said the 48-year-old OSHB office at Rourkela, previously headed by a superintending engineer, has been rendered inoperative and is now functioning in a deformed way with a section officer and only four employees. But in Bhubaneswar, the OSHB office has around 600 employees.

Tanti further said the OSHB allottees including many senior citizens are forced to travel to Bhubaneswar for registration, name transfer and taking NOC among other things. “A fully functional office at Rourkela would have catered to the housing needs of the local people and simultaneously improved the overall efficiency of the OSHB. The current arrangements may be influenced by factors that prioritise importance of the Bhubaneswar office over the needs of people in Rourkela,” he said.

Urging the CM’s intervention for autonomous functioning of the Rourkela office, Tanty said the steel city has enough scope for expansion of the OSHB with 10 acre of land available at Basanti Colony. The unused land of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) could also be utilised to meet the rising housing demand, he added.

President of OSHB House Owners’ Association Bimal Bisi said the OSHB secretary had committed to restore the Rourkela office and expedite a housing proposal at Basanti Colony.