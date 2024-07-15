Odisha: Bhitara Bhandar dilapidated; needs extensive repair, says Justice Rath

BHUBANESWAR : Justice Biswanath Rath, who chairs the high-power committee to supervise inventorisation and conservation of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar, on Sunday said the Bhitara Bhandar is in a dilapidated state.

After cutting open the three locks of Bhitara Bhandar, the 11-member expert panel entered the inner chamber on Sunday. The team saw many almirahs (both steel and wooden), wooden chests and boxes (lying on the floor) inside the chamber.

“In the limited time that we were inside the Bhitara Bhandar, we checked both the roof and the floor of the chamber and noticed broken stones on the floor. There is no doubt that the structure is in a very dilapidated state and needs extensive repair. But the damage is a normal thing as this inner chamber hasn’t been opened since 1985,” Justice Rath told The New Indian Express.

The extent of damage to the structure, he said, cannot be ascertained till all the almirahs, chests and boxes are shifted to the designated temporary strongroom in the temple. He, however, mentioned that there were no signs of water leakage inside the chamber. “One has to understand that the roof of the structure has already been repaired. So, how will water leak,” he said.

Justice Rath informed that after the Trinity is brought back to the Ratna Simhasana, a new date will be fixed for shifting of the valuables to the temporary strongroom. Last month, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb had said that Bhitara Bhandar’s conservation and inventory are the need of the hour. He had said that the Bhitara Bhandar has remained closed for over four decades and its opening has been a long-pending demand which was raised in many of the managing committee meetings.

Attempting to open it in 2018 was a futile exercise. The Ratna Bhandar laser scanning report of ASI that was submitted to the SJTA in March this year had pointed out cracks in its outer walls. In November last, ASI had conducted condition mapping (laser scanning) at 49 points of the Ratna Bhandar outer walls on its northern side to ascertain structural stability.

The 3D images obtained showed cracks at many locations on the weathered and weak lime plaster of the sloped surface on the Ratna Bhandar walls. The ASI officials had then suspected that these cracks might have caused water seepage into the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar.

Inventory inside inner chamber: Padhee

Inventory of precious jewels, ornaments and other valuables of the Trinity will be done inside the Bhitara Bhandar. Srimandir administrator Arabinda Padhee said after shifting of the valuables to the strongroom, the Bhitara Bhandar will be handed over to ASI for repair. “Structural safety of Ratna Bhandar is our priority. After ASI completes its repair works, the jewels and ornaments will be shifted back into Bhitara Bhandar where the inventory exercise will be carried out,” he said.