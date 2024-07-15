Odisha: Cash and gold ornaments stolen from businessman's house

BHUBANESWAR : A city-based businessman’s hard-earned money and gold ornaments which he had saved over the years for his two daughters’ marriage were reportedly stolen from his house recently.

The incident took place on July 10 night when a group of unidentified miscreants reportedly broke into the house of Niranjan Paltasingh in Nandan Vihar within Infocity police limits when he and his family were away, and decamped with cash and valuables worth at least Rs 20 lakh.

Niranjan’s elder daughter Gayatri said the anti-socials stole at least Rs 2 lakh cash and 70 gm to 80 gm gold ornaments when the family was away to attend her cousin sister’s marriage.

“Our father has been running an iron grill’s business for the last 25 years. With much difficulty, he had purchased and saved the gold ornaments for me and my younger sister’s marriage,” said Gayatri, who is preparing to join a PG course.

The thieves reportedly spent a few hours inside Niranjan’s house and also used their toilet before fleeing. “All the family members had gone to attend my niece’s marriage on July 10 and I left later in the evening. On returning at 12.30 am, I found that the door’s lock was broken and all the valuables stolen,” said Niranjan.

He said the incident has shaken him as all his savings which he had accumulated for his daughters’ weddings were wiped out by the goons. Meanwhile, police are yet to nab the culprits involved in the crime. “We have received some leads and are zeroing in on the suspects. Efforts are on to crack the case soon,” said DCP Prateek Singh.