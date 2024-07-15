Odisha: Congress demands more quota for SCs, STs in higher education

BHUBANESWAR : Former Union minister Srikant Jena and ex-Congress MP Anant Prasad Sethi on Sunday said the government should revise the reservation quota for scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) in higher education in Odisha from 2024-25 academic year.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Congress leaders said in 2015, the state government had announced that reservation for backward sections of society (SCs and STs) in higher education will be increased from 20 per cent to 38.75 per cent (ST-22.5 per cent, SC-16.25 per cent).

It was also announced that the revised reservation will be applicable to government and private higher education institutions, particularly those offering medical and engineering courses. A notification issued by the government in May 2015 directed the educational institutions to strictly follow the revised reservation order for SCs and STs.

The Congress leaders said it is unfortunate that the order has not been implemented till now depriving the SCs and STs from their constitutional rights.