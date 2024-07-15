Odisha government to set up anti-rabies clinics at DHHs

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government is all set to open model anti-rabies clinics in all district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) as part of the goal to eliminate dog-mediated rabies in next six years.

Rabies remains a significant public health concern, claiming numerous lives each year, often due to lack of timely intervention and awareness. The Centre has launched the National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination (NAPRE) by 2030.

As mandated under the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP) for prevention and control of rabies, the Directorate of Public Health has directed all districts to ensure 100 per cent reporting of animal bite cases and deaths, particularly that of suspected rabies cases and deaths and facilitate timely response and intervention.

The districts will have to establish and strengthen active surveillance systems for all rabies cases in humans. They will ensure the uninterrupted availability and accessibility of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and anti-rabies serum (ARS) up to CHC level and ARV up to PHC level.

Director of Public Health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said a decision has been taken to establish anti-rabies clinics in all DHHs. While the model clinics will be opened in Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh besides the Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar in this financial year, the rest 16 will be set up in 2025-26.

“A dedicated animal bite wound washing corner with drainage facility will also be opened at all anti-rabies clinics. Wound washing after animal bite is a crucial and essential step in prevention of rabies,” he said.

The CDMOs and directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital have been asked to train healthcare providers on appropriate administration of post-exposure prophylaxis, safe injection practices, infection prevention and control measures and the importance of timely treatment.

Apart from intensifying awareness on the risks of rabies, prevention measures and the importance of seeking immediate medical attention, stress has been laid on functionalisation of district-level ‘One Health’ committee for collaboration among different departments for a unified approach towards rabies control and elimination.

