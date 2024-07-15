Odisha: Malkangiri receives 69 mm average rain in 24 hrs

MALKANGIRI : Malkangiri district received average rainfall of 69 mm during the last 24 hours.

Podia block received the highest of 140 mm rainfall followed by Kalimela (139.2 mm) , Chitrakonda (101.0 mm), Korukonda (52.0 mm), Malkangiri (38.8 mm), Khairput (8 mm) and Mathili (4 mm). District emergency office sources here informed the district received total rainfall of 483 mm during the last 24 hours.

However, water in both Balimela dam at Chitrakonda and Satiguda dam in Malkangiri block are flowing below the danger mark. While the water level in Balimela dam stands at 1,451.20 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,516.00 feet, water level in Satiguda dam stands at 185.95 metre against the full reservoir level of 192.63 metre. While Balimela dam received 97 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, Satiguda received 43 mm.