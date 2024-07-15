Odisha: Tata Power invests Rs 4,245 crore for infrastructure development in four years

BHUBANESWAR : Tata Power has invested Rs 4,245 crore for infrastructure development and network upgradation in the last four years in the power distribution sector of the state.

The company took over the management of CESU and renamed it as TPCODL on June 1, 2020. This was followed by takeover of SOUTHCO and WESCO and rechristened to TPWODL and TPSODL respectively on January 1, 2021.

The North Eastern Electricity Supply Company was the last utility to be taken over by Tata Power on April 1, 2021 and operated under TPNODL. The four distribution companies have a customer base of over 90 lakh consumers.

Director (T&D) Sanjay Banga said an investment of Rs 1,232 crore has been made in schemes and projects supported by the state government. This includes strengthening of transmission and distribution system by increasing 33 KV lines over 2,177 circuit kilometres and 11 KV lines by 19,809 circuit km.

Besides, 30,230 distribution transformers have been installed to improve quality supply of power across the state.

Additionally, the company has commissioned 166 new primary substations (PSS), with 55 per cent of them being automated. These efforts have led to an average of 23.68 hours of power supply per day in urban areas and 21.98 hours in rural areas, exceeding national averages, he said.