Odisha youth arrested with bird carcasses

BERHAMPUR : A 23-year-old man was apprehended on Sunday with the carcasses of four birds, allegedly poached from Chilika lake. The accused has been identified as Manoj Parida from Ujala.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Chilika Wildlife Division Amlan Nayak said Parida was on a motorcycle near Abhimanpur when officers from the Mukteswar wildlife section intercepted him during regular patrol. Upon searching Parida, they found three spot-billed ducks and one pheasant-tailed jacana in a bag. Parida has arrested and forwarded to the court. The motorcycle, a mobile phone, and the bag containing the bird carcasses were seized.

Tissue samples of the dead birds will be sent to a forensic laboratory for toxicological analysis, said the DFO reiterating that the Chilika Wildlife Division has zero-tolerance stance on poaching.

This arrest marks the third such incident in the past week. Previously, a bird hunter was arrested at Tentulipada with the carcasses of two open-billed storks, a species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. Three days ago, two persons were arrested with the carcasses of 15 birds, including 14 grey-headed swamphens and one water cock.

Patrolling has been intensified in Chilika lake to combat poaching, added the DFO.