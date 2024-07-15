Valuables worth Rs 20 lakh stolen from 10 houses in Odisha

ROURKELA : At least 10 houses at Rungta Mines Colony within Koida police limits in Sundargarh district were burgled on Saturday night.

Koida IIC Manoranjan Kumbhar said the series of thefts occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the house owners and their families were out of station.

He said as per complaints received from the victims, around valuables worth Rs 20 lakh including cash, ornaments and others were stolen.

The colony is located in a mining area at an isolated place, Two private security guards were present on the night at the colonys entrance and they reportedly did not get an inkling of the thefts as the burglars entered from the colony’s rear boundary wall.