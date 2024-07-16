70% private hospitals in Cuttack likely to fail fire safety test

CUTTACK: Saturday’s fire mishap at a healthcare facility in Cuttack has exposed the lax enforcement activities which have enabled several private hospitals and nursing homes to brazenly operate without fire safety and registration certificates under the Clinical Establishment Act.

If sources are to be believed, more than 70 per cent of the private hospitals and nursing homes operating in Cuttack city will be forced to down their shutters if enforcement is carried out strictly to check fire safety compliance.

A senior fire officer said, “Apart from the entry and exit gates, at least three metre of vacant space surrounding the hospital is required for availing fire safety certificate. But there are several private hospitals and nursing homes in the city which do not have even a metre of vacant space surrounding them.”

If a fire breaks out in a private hospital or nursing home operating on the lanes of the city, it will be an impossible task to rescue the patients, he added. According to official reports, of the 363 private hospitals and nursing homes running with valid documents in Cuttack, 274 are operating in the city while the rest 89 are functioning in different rural areas of the district.