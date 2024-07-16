Abducted rice mill owner rescued by cops in midnight operation in Odisha

JEYPORE: In a mid-night operation on Sunday, Koraput police rescued rice mill owner A Ramesh Patra from Semiliguda two days after his abduction over a ransom demand of Rs 70 lakh.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the kidnapping but police are tightlipped about their identity. At 2 pm on Monday, police called Patra’s family to inform them of the development. The miller was handed over to his family at Jeypore Sadar police station after he was medically examined at the district headquarters hospital here.

Sources said teams formed to rescue Patra had conducted raids and received some clues. The teams then raided hideouts in Semiliguda, Pottangi and Jeypore to trace Patra.

Sources said police have seized the vehicles used in the crime. However, police are silent on the details of the rescue. Since several criminals are suspected to be involved in the crime, investigation is still on to ascertain the circumstances under which Patra was kidnapped and other details. Police sources said the details of the rescue operation may be shared with media at Jeypore on Tuesday.