Abducted rice mill owner rescued by cops in midnight operation in Odisha

JEYPORE: In a mid-night operation on Sunday, Koraput police rescued rice mill owner A Ramesh Patra from Semiliguda two days after his abduction over a ransom demand of Rs 70 lakh.
Three persons have been detained in connection with the kidnapping but police are tightlipped about their identity. At 2 pm on Monday, police called Patra’s family to inform them of the development. The miller was handed over to his family at Jeypore Sadar police station after he was medically examined at the district headquarters hospital here.
Sources said teams formed to rescue Patra had conducted raids and received some clues. The teams then raided hideouts in Semiliguda, Pottangi and Jeypore to trace Patra.
Sources said police have seized the vehicles used in the crime. However, police are silent on the details of the rescue. Since several criminals are suspected to be involved in the crime, investigation is still on to ascertain the circumstances under which Patra was kidnapped and other details. Police sources said the details of the rescue operation may be shared with media at Jeypore on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Patra is yet to recover from the mental trauma. His family informed since the kidnappers had kept him tied up for over two days, he was experiencing pain. Patra has also not disclosed details on the criminals with his family members.
Patra, who owns SLVN Modern rice mill in Perahandi, was returning home in his car when miscreants who had been following him in another vehicle, intercepted him near Perahandi Chowk at around 8.15 pm on Friday. After Patra did not come out of his car, the kidnappers broke open the vehicle’s window and abducted him. After Patra did not return home, his family filed a missing persons complaint with Borigumma police.
Sources said special teams were formed to trace Patra. Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar had on Saturday visited the spot and directed officers to step up efforts to rescue Patra.