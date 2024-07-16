CM Majhi inaugurated Odisha’s first Kaushal Bhawan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday inaugurated state’s first Kaushal Bhawan and launched CM Aspire scheme along with a slew of other initiatives to enhance standards of skill training in government institutions.

The Kaushal Bhawan will function from the World Skill Centre (WSC) with the objective of revolutionising state’s hospitality sector by training the youth under the motto of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava.’ Nine more Kaushal Bhawans will be set up in the state in phases, Majhi said.

Stating that his government gives utmost priority to the skill development and technical education, the chief minister said there will be adequate focus on the sector in the ensuing state budget. The allocation will be increased further from the present Rs 31 crore in the coming years.

Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department officials said the Kaushal Bhawan spread over 35,000 sq ft area in the WSC will offer front office associate, housekeeping services, F&B services, steward and commis chef courses with the help of Tata Community Initiatives Trust. Around 405 students will be trained under the programme over a period of 15 months. Taj, Mayfair, Ginger, Oberoi, Lemon Tree, ITC Hotels and The Fern have been roped in as the placement partners for the programme.