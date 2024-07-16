Doctor robbed by miscreants impersonating patients in Kirasira village, Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants disguised as patients looted a doctor in Kirasira village within Manamunda police limits in Boudh district on Sunday night.

As per sources, at around 12.45 am, the miscreants arrived at the house of Dr Surendra Mohanty, an orthopaedician, and knocked on the door, pleading for treatment of an injured patient.

When the doctor opened the door, four miscreants forcibly entered the house, tied him up, and gagged his mouth. They then carried the doctor a short distance away before re-entering the house.

Holding the doctor’s wife, Tuna Mohanty, at knifepoint, the miscreants looted valuables worth over Rs 5 lakh, including Rs 15,000 in cash and two mobile phones, before fleeing the scene.

On being informed, police arrived at the spot and launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

On Monday, Tuna filed a written complaint with the police. She recounted that the miscreants knocked on the door at midnight, seeking immediate treatment. When her husband opened the door, they took him away from the house and threatened her with a knife and looted the valuables.