Erratic monsoon shifts focus to non-paddy crops in Sundargarh, Odisha

ROURKELA: Erratic monsoon and deficit rainfall in the recent years has led farmers of Sundargarh district to shift focus from cultivation of paddy to more resilient crops.
During the ongoing kharif crop season 2024, the district agriculture strategy committee while finalising the crop cultivation programme, further reduced paddy cultivation coverage in the district to 1,94,700 hectare and increased area under non-paddy cultivation to 1,18,230 hectare. The total cultivable land in Sundargarh is around 3,12,930 hectare.
Sources said the district had received 43 per cent deficit rainfall in June this year. Similarly, in the month of July, while the normal rainfall is 352.2 mm, in the last 15 days the district had witnessed 42 per cent deficit rainfall with the average at around 101 mm. Only Hemgir block received excess rainfall at 202 mm, while Lefripada and Subdega received 163 mm and 152 mm respectively.
Agriculture authorities said erratic monsoon has become a new normal and the safest way to protect farmers and crops is to gradually reduce dependence on paddy which requires adequate water and timely operations. They said kharif crop cultivation requires a decent monsoon and initially area under paddy cultivation was 2.13 lakh hectare of the total cultivable land of around 3.13 lakh hectare which was gradually reduced to around 1.96 lakh hectare during 2023 kharif season.
This kharif season, the target of paddy cultivation has been set at around 1.94 lakh hectare. On the other hand, area under non-paddy crop cultivation has further been increased to little over 1.18 lakh hectare this time. Till a few years back, non-paddy crops used to be cultivated on 87,000 hectare land in the district.
Among the major non-paddy crops are pulses, vegetables, oilseeds which are cultivated on 36,800 hectare, 35,800 hectare and 14,600 hectare respectively. Sources in the Agriculture department said the traditional pattern of paddy farming on upland and medium upland is risky without assured irrigation, adding the returns too are less. They said mostly poor tribal farmers grow short-duration paddy on bonded upland as they are conversant with the practice and can secure rice for their own consumption.
Chief district agriculture officer Harihar Naik said given the erratic monsoon the department is laying stress on diversification to non-paddy crops which are more resilient.