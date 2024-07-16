Erratic monsoon shifts focus to non-paddy crops in Sundargarh, Odisha

ROURKELA: Erratic monsoon and deficit rainfall in the recent years has led farmers of Sundargarh district to shift focus from cultivation of paddy to more resilient crops.

During the ongoing kharif crop season 2024, the district agriculture strategy committee while finalising the crop cultivation programme, further reduced paddy cultivation coverage in the district to 1,94,700 hectare and increased area under non-paddy cultivation to 1,18,230 hectare. The total cultivable land in Sundargarh is around 3,12,930 hectare.

Sources said the district had received 43 per cent deficit rainfall in June this year. Similarly, in the month of July, while the normal rainfall is 352.2 mm, in the last 15 days the district had witnessed 42 per cent deficit rainfall with the average at around 101 mm. Only Hemgir block received excess rainfall at 202 mm, while Lefripada and Subdega received 163 mm and 152 mm respectively.

Agriculture authorities said erratic monsoon has become a new normal and the safest way to protect farmers and crops is to gradually reduce dependence on paddy which requires adequate water and timely operations. They said kharif crop cultivation requires a decent monsoon and initially area under paddy cultivation was 2.13 lakh hectare of the total cultivable land of around 3.13 lakh hectare which was gradually reduced to around 1.96 lakh hectare during 2023 kharif season.