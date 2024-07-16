Jilted lover stabs woman, her friend to death in Kansbahal, Odisha

ROURKELA: A woman and her male friend, both in their mid-20s, were allegedly stabbed to death by a 30-year-old man in what appears to be a case of passion crime in Kansbahal village under Kutra police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday night.

Tha accused Raju Nag was employed as a driver at the residence of Lipsa Kerketta, 24. Currently at large after the heinous crime he is accused of, Nag killed Lipsa and her 26-year-old friend Pratap Lakra using a knife he was carrying, police said.

Rajgangpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Abhishek Panigrahi said preliminary investigation suggested Nag was in a relationship with Lipsa. After she started avoiding him, Nag suspected she was involved with Lakra.

On Sunday night, Nag went to Lipsa’s house, where she was present with her parents and Lakra. He tried to convince Lipsa to leave Lakra and be with him. When she resisted, an argument ensued, leading Nag to attack Lipsa with thesharp weapon. When Lakra intervened, he was also attacked, resulting in their death. Nag then fled the scene and remains at large.

On Monday, police sent the bodies for autopsy after registering a case of murder.