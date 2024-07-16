Jilted lover stabs woman, her friend to death in Kansbahal, Odisha
ROURKELA: A woman and her male friend, both in their mid-20s, were allegedly stabbed to death by a 30-year-old man in what appears to be a case of passion crime in Kansbahal village under Kutra police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday night.
Tha accused Raju Nag was employed as a driver at the residence of Lipsa Kerketta, 24. Currently at large after the heinous crime he is accused of, Nag killed Lipsa and her 26-year-old friend Pratap Lakra using a knife he was carrying, police said.
Rajgangpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Abhishek Panigrahi said preliminary investigation suggested Nag was in a relationship with Lipsa. After she started avoiding him, Nag suspected she was involved with Lakra.
On Sunday night, Nag went to Lipsa’s house, where she was present with her parents and Lakra. He tried to convince Lipsa to leave Lakra and be with him. When she resisted, an argument ensued, leading Nag to attack Lipsa with thesharp weapon. When Lakra intervened, he was also attacked, resulting in their death. Nag then fled the scene and remains at large.
On Monday, police sent the bodies for autopsy after registering a case of murder.
Sources said Lipsa’s parents are financially well-off, and Nag had worked for the family as a driver. Over time, he developed a relationship with Lipsa. Lipsa and Lakra, both MBA graduates, had recently completed a one-month internship in Jharsuguda and returned to Lipsa’s house on Sunday. Lakra also stayed at her house.
Lipsa’s mother confirmed that Nag had been in a relationship with her daughter but later started torturing her mentally. She said Nag insisted on marrying Lipsa and demanded that she leaves with him instantly. The family allowed Nag to speak to Lipsa in private and it was during the conversation that an argument ensued where Nag attacked Lipsa with a knife multiple times, Lipsa’s mother stated.
When her parents tried to intervene, they were assaulted and locked in a room. Lakra was also stabbed multiple times when he tried to help, and other relatives were threatened not to interfere, police added.