More showers are in store for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is expected to receive more rains under the influence of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal and a fresh weather system which is likely to develop later this week, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The low-pressure area formed over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha coast on Monday. Another low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around Friday, said the national weather forecaster.

“The low pressure which formed on Monday triggered widespread rains in southern districts of the state. Many places in northern districts too experienced rainfall activity,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

Many places in south Odisha will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers in next two days. The fresh low pressure expected to form later in the week is likely to trigger widespread rains in the state between Friday and Sunday, said Mohanty.

Odisha received 259.6 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 15, which is 27 per cent less than normal. The two back-to-back rain-bearing weather systems are expected to bring down the deficit in the state and boost agriculture activities, said weather experts.