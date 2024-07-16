New dengue cases in Ganjam, 12 cases reported

BERHAMPUR: With four fresh cases of dengue reported on Sunday, the total number of people affected by the disease in Ganjam district has gone up to 12 in the last one week.

Of the four cases, two were reported from Berhampur and one each from Bhanjanagar and Digapahandi blocks.The affected persons have been admitted to the dengue ward of MKCG medical college and hospital. Of the total 12 cases reported from the district, nine got afflicted with the disease in Bihar, West Bengal, Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh.

Health officials claimed the spread of the disease is sporadic in the district. Since the last three months,the district administration has initiated measures to check the spread of the disease and health teams have been visiting vulnerable areas. Health teams are advising locals to cover sources of water and not allow accumulation of water outside homes. ASHA and anganwadi workers are also sensitising people and spraying insecticide in vulnerable areas, said officials. The condition of the affected persons is stable said hospital sources.