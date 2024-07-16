Odisha varsity campus gets IBC certificate of commendation

BHUBANESWAR: The campus of Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri, known for its unique architecture, has been awarded the ‘Commendation Certificate’ under the category of ‘Institutional Campuses’ by the Indian Building Congress (IBC).

The certificate was presented to a team comprising Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) EIC Purna Chandra Mohapatra and GM Sundar Madhab Padhi, Acharya Brothers Construction Pvt Limited MD Prasanta Acharya and principal architect of Studio Lotus Kshitij Kaul at the 27th Annual Convention of IBC in New Delhi on July 13.

Reflecting the Odia Ethnicity in its structures and elements, the campus was inaugurated by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik near Satyabadi Bana Bidyalaya of the famous Panchasakha - Gopabandhu Das, Krupasindhu Mishra, Harihar Das, Nilakantha Das and Godabarish Mishra - on January 24 this year.

After Odia was recognised as a ‘Classical language of India’ by the Ministry of Culture in February 2014, the state government had decided to establish a university solely dedicated to research, promotion and study of Odia literature, linguistics, history and culture under the Odia University Act, 2017.

Accordingly, a tender was floated by OBCC on the basis of concept design made by Delhi-based ‘Studio Lotus’. Later, a turnkey contract was awarded to Acharya Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd for development of the university at Satyabadi. The construction work started in December, 2021.

Use of Odia alphabets in the design and architecture of the serene campus lends it a unique look. The administrative building has a stunning facade with Odia letters, scriptures, Devanagari letters and an Odisha map carved on Khandolite stones adorning its walls.