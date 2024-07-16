Plan to take CM grievance cell to RDC level: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said he is contemplating to take the CM’s grievance cell to revenue division level to lessen the burden of people coming to the state capital for redressal.

Briefing newsmen after conducting his second public grievance hearing here, Majhi said his government is giving top priority to address the problems of the people but it is not possible to redress the grievances of all coming to the CM’s grievance cell.

“We are planning to decentralise the public grievance hearing mechanism by taking it to the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) level. My ministerial colleagues and I will listen to public grievances at the divisional level for the convenience of people. A decision on it will be taken at an appropriate time,” the CM said.

Asked if such public hearing is possible at the district level, Majhi said, “We have not decided yet. If such need arises we will definitely give a serious thought to it.”