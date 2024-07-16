Plan to take CM grievance cell to RDC level: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said he is contemplating to take the CM’s grievance cell to revenue division level to lessen the burden of people coming to the state capital for redressal.
Briefing newsmen after conducting his second public grievance hearing here, Majhi said his government is giving top priority to address the problems of the people but it is not possible to redress the grievances of all coming to the CM’s grievance cell.
“We are planning to decentralise the public grievance hearing mechanism by taking it to the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) level. My ministerial colleagues and I will listen to public grievances at the divisional level for the convenience of people. A decision on it will be taken at an appropriate time,” the CM said.
Asked if such public hearing is possible at the district level, Majhi said, “We have not decided yet. If such need arises we will definitely give a serious thought to it.”
He further said there is no need to bring all cases to his notice as many of the problems could be resolved at many levels of the administration. Instructions have been issued to the administration of districts to strengthen their redressal mechanism so that people would not have to come to the state capital to ventilate their grievances.
Majhi also took exception to government employees coming directly to him to air their grievances which are mostly related to service matters. “Coming to the CM’s grievance cell bypassing their authorities concerned violates service conduct rules,” he said further advising government servants to maintain protocol and put their cases before department authorities first.
The chief minister who first heard public grievance at the designated cell on July 1 said as many as 1,741 grievances were registered of which 1,000 have been disposed of. Majhi was assisted by six of his ministers including deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo.
In a first, two ministers of the BJP government heard public grievances at the party office. Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling conducted the public hearing in presence of state party president Manmohan Samal. This will be a routine affair on every Monday, said Samal.