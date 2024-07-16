Union Education Minister Pradhan urges Odisha CM to create Ayodhya Sarovar Riverfront

BHUBANESWAR: Sambalpur MP and Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to develop the old Ayodhya Sarovar under the ‘riverfront development project’.

The Ayodhya Sarovar is an artificial lake created from the water of Mahanadi river near Sambalpur town.

In a letter to the chief minister, Pradhan said located on the banks of Mahanadi, Sambalpur has immense potential to be a tourist destination. It offers a golden opportunity to transform the riverside area into a global riverfront project. Emphasis should be on preserving the spiritual heritage of Sambalpur, promoting tourism for economic growth by utilising the natural beauty of the river.

He said there is a need to restore the old Ayodhya Sagar, also called Ayodhya Sarovar, with the help of modern technology and develop it into a 7-km-long water body. “Renovation of this old bund will significantly increase the water capacity of the reservoir. It can effectively harness the water released from the power channel of Hirakud reservoir and create more number of ponds near the river for the proposed riverfront development project,” he said.