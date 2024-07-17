115 spotted deer to be released into Debrigarh sanctuary

SAMBALPUR: At least 115 spotted deer housed in Sambalpur zoo are set to be released into the Debrigarh sanctuary under a species augmentation initiative of the Hirakud Wildlife Division.

Carried out for the first time in Debrigarh, the translocation programme is aimed at increasing the population of spotted deer in the sanctuary. Besides, it will reduce overcrowding of spotted deer in Sambalpur zoo, paving way for accommodation of new animals there.

Sources said the deer will be shifted in batches of 12-16 in phases during dawn and dusk. Accordingly, 12 deer were successfully translocated to the quarantine enclosure at Debrigarh in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Spread over 1.2 hectare, the quarantine enclosure has a salt lick, pool, treatment unit, CCTV and black flash cameras besides an emergency healthcare unit. Four machans have also been created around the enclosure.

The site of quarantine and release partially covers both grazing and browsing habitats - grassland and forest besides the adjoining Hirakud reservoir. This will help the deer get accustomed to grassland, terrain, forest and reservoir. The deer will be kept in quarantine for around three to four weeks before being released into the wild.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Wildlife and director of Sambalpur zoo Anshu Pragyan Das said, “The health condition of all the 115 spotted deer has been checked. They are healthy and free from any disease. No Tuberculosis infection was traced in any animal. The Centre for Wildlife Health, Bhubaneswar has carried out all the necessary tests of the deer.”

Meanwhile, the Hirakud Wildlife Division has submitted a master plan to bring new animals to Sambalpur zoo. As per the plan, 31 new animals including four tigers and as many muggers will be brought to the zoo. This will take the number of animals in the zoo to 48. Sambalpur zoo is home to 17 species of animals now.