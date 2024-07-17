Accident victim’s organs save two lives in Odisha

CUTTACK/JAGATSINGHPUR: The family of a 58-year-old man, Birendra Prasad Swain, who died following a road accident, has given new hope to two persons by donating his kidneys.

Swain, belonging to Redhua in Jagatsinghpur district, met with an accident at Raghunathpur Bazaar on the Cuttack-Paradip state highway on Friday night while returning from a marriage feast. A speeding car struck him, causing severe injuries.

He was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in critical condition. Swain was declared brain-dead on Monday by the Brain Stem Death Committee of SCB MCH. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, he could not be saved.

His family decided to donate his kidneys to save others. His son, Subhasish Swain, a software engineer in Hyderabad, expressed the family’s decision, stating, “We decided to donate his kidneys to save the lives of two critical patients.”

Following the family’s consent, SCB MCH authorities contacted the State Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), initiating the preservation process for Swain’s kidneys.

While one kidney was sent to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, where it was transplanted into 26-year-old Tusharkanta Barik from Khurda’s Tangi locality, the other kidney got transplanted into 52-year-old Shradhanjali Parida from Maheswarpur in Jajpur district at SCB MCH.