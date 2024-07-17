Accident victim’s organs save two lives in Odisha
CUTTACK/JAGATSINGHPUR: The family of a 58-year-old man, Birendra Prasad Swain, who died following a road accident, has given new hope to two persons by donating his kidneys.
Swain, belonging to Redhua in Jagatsinghpur district, met with an accident at Raghunathpur Bazaar on the Cuttack-Paradip state highway on Friday night while returning from a marriage feast. A speeding car struck him, causing severe injuries.
He was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in critical condition. Swain was declared brain-dead on Monday by the Brain Stem Death Committee of SCB MCH. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, he could not be saved.
His family decided to donate his kidneys to save others. His son, Subhasish Swain, a software engineer in Hyderabad, expressed the family’s decision, stating, “We decided to donate his kidneys to save the lives of two critical patients.”
Following the family’s consent, SCB MCH authorities contacted the State Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), initiating the preservation process for Swain’s kidneys.
While one kidney was sent to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, where it was transplanted into 26-year-old Tusharkanta Barik from Khurda’s Tangi locality, the other kidney got transplanted into 52-year-old Shradhanjali Parida from Maheswarpur in Jajpur district at SCB MCH.
Parida, who had been dependent on dialysis for five years, underwent a successful transplant operation led by Dr Aruna Acharya and Dr Samir Swain.
Subhasish said, “My father was a social worker and the president of the panchayat unit of the BJD. Despite our efforts, we could not save him, so we decided to donate his organs. Organ donation is a pious gift. At least my father’s organs saved two lives.”
Swain’s wife, Anupama expressed her feelings stating that the best consolation in the death of her husband was to save the lives of two others. “We can console ourselves that my husband saved others’ lives and will live on through them,” she said tearfully.
The local police facilitated a green corridor for the transportation of one kidney to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.
Meanwhile, Swain’s body was laid to rest in his native village with guard of honour by the police, attended by hundreds of villagers, local MLA Ramakant Bhoi, and other leaders.