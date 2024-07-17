Bhitara Bhandar valuables of Puri's Jagannath Temple to be shifted on July 18

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: The Bhitara Bhandar or inner chamber of Shree Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar will be opened again on July 18 for shifting of the ornaments, jewels and other valuables to the strongroom inside the 12th century shrine.

After shifting of all the contents, the entire Ratna Bhandar will be handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to examine the structure and carry out repairs for its conservation.

This was decided at a meeting of the 11-member core committee that had entered the Ratna Bhandar on July 14, on Tuesday. Speaking to The New Indian Express, committee chairman Justice Biswanath Rath said the auspicious time for carrying out the work in Bhitara Bhandar on Thursday is from 9.51 am to 12.25 pm. The committee will enter the temple at around 8.51 am. After a series of rituals, the two new locks of the Bhitara Bhandar will be opened at 9.51 am and the process of shifting the jewels and ornaments will begin.

“However, before shifting, we will take some precautions. Since the almirahs and chests in the inner chamber haven’t been opened for decades, there is a possibility that there may be insects, gases or thick layers of dust inside them. Those will be cleaned first by some experts. Everything would be videographed to record the position in which all the storage units are inside the chamber,” he said.

The contents will be shifted almirah-wise to the temporary strongroom in Khata Seja Ghara by the side of Bahara Bhandar gate. The Bhitara Bhandar walls are lined with steel and wooden almirahs and wooden chests. Besides, big boxes were kept on the floor. “The contents of each almirah and chest will be counted, photographed and videographed and then shifted to almirahs and chests kept in the strongroom. However, the long boxes on the chamber’s floor will be taken to the strongroom as it is because similar boxes of the exact length and width could not be created,” he said.

Since the almirahs and chests are in dilapidated state and locks on them appear very old, the government in its SOP has allowed the committee to break open the locks in case their keys are not found or do not match.