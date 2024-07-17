BJD accuses state government of cover-up after governor's son assaults ASO

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday threatened to launch an agitation demanding arrest of Lalit Kumar, son of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, for allegedly assaulting assistant section officer (ASO) Baikuntha Pradhan in the Raj Bhavan at Puri on July 7.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Lekhasri Samantsinghar alleged that the government was working hard to cover up the matter. The transfer of ASO Pradhan from Raj Bhavan to Parliamentary Affairs department raises such suspicion, she said.

“While no action has been taken against the son the Governor, the ASO has been transferred. This exposes an attempt to cover up the issue,” she alleged.

Questioning the silence of the Odisha government on the matter, she asked, “Are there two sets of laws for influential and poor people of the state. Is this the commitment of Mohan Majhi to Odia Asmita where an Odia was targeted?”

Samantsinghar said under the previous BJD government, law was equal for everyone. The Naveen Patnaik government had taken action against Patnagarh BJD MLA Saroj Meher who had assaulted a junior engineer. The then minister Pradeep Panigrahy was put in jail on corruption charges. The government had taken action against another BJD MLA Prasanta Jagadev for violence.

The BJD leader announced that the regional outfit will launch an agitation, if the son of Governor is not arrested soon. She also raised the issue of delay in the appointment of advocate general even after more than a month has passed since the BJP government took charge.

“The BJP government should have taken a decision in this regard in the first cabinet meeting. But the government is silent even after the high court reprimanded it over the issue,” she said.