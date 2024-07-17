CM Majhi discusses budget outlines at all-secretary meeting

BHUBANESWAR: The outline of the state budget for 2024-25 to be presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was discussed at a meeting of all secretaries presided over by chief secretary Manoj Kumar Ahuja at the Lok Seba Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Sources pointed out that the focus of the budget will be on implementation of different schemes and announcements made by the BJP in its manifesto. Implementation of the Subhadra Yojana, enhancement of paddy MSP and different allowances as announced by BJP will remain a priority and need budget provision.

Though a decision is yet to be taken on the size of the budget, sources said, it is likely to be more than Rs 2.55 lakh crore which was presented by the previous government on February 8. Implementation of the three above schemes will require more than Rs 30,000 crore per year.

Besides, the meeting also discussed the issues to be taken up by the state government at the 9th general council meeting of NITI Aayog scheduled at New Delhi on July 27 and national conference of chief secretaries in November, 2024.

The meeting also discussed the SDG India Index 2023 released by the NITI Aayog. The secretaries were asked to take steps at their level to improve SDG score on different categories. Besides, Ahuja asked secretaries to focus on achieving infrastructure and economic development, and creation of more employment opportunities.