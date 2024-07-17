Darshan of gold-decked Jagannath trinity to begin from 6 pm onwards

PURI: On the auspicious occasion of Ekadasi on Wednesday, Lord Jagannath, along with his elder brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra, will be adorned with elaborate gold ornaments on their respective chariots parked at Simhadwar.

According to the temple schedule, the priests will commence the daily rituals at 6 am, beginning with Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Abakash, Surya Puja, Rosa Homa, followed by dressing the deities in new clothes. The Gopal Bhog will be offered to the deities. After the Sakal Dhupa offering, three sets of dressers will start the process of decorating the deities with gold ornaments at 5 pm, expected to be completed in an hour.

Amid tight security, the Bhandar Mekap will retrieve the specified ornaments for the Trinity from the Bahar Ratna Bhandar. These ornaments include large tiaras, limbs, feet, hand-palms, earrings, insignias such as the chakra, mace, conch, lotus, and golden plough, along with several sets of garlands and chitas studded with precious jewels.

The Bhandar Mekap will then hand these ornaments over to the dressers on the three chariots. The dressing process will be conducted simultaneously for all three deities, ensuring the besha is completed by 6 pm as per the temple’s schedule.

Darshan will continue until late into the night, after which the servitors will carefully remove the gold ornaments.